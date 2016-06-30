Victoria realtors gather for celebration

Realtor Shaunna Jones reacts after picking the lucky key that unlocked a lock and won her Nygard clothing from Sears at the Real Estate Victoria's Women in Real Estate event at the Victoria Golf Club.

Real Estate Victoria held a special reception at the Victoria Golf Club to celebrate local women realtors who are making a difference in their community through charities, such as 100+ Real Estate Agents Who Care, Habitat for Humanity and other initiatives.

Sears Canada representatives were on hand to show off their Nygard fashion design. Sears also held a contest to give away some of the fashion product.