Business
Victoria realtors gather for celebration
Realtor Shaunna Jones reacts after picking the lucky key that unlocked a lock and won her Nygard clothing from Sears at the Real Estate Victoria's Women in Real Estate event at the Victoria Golf Club.
Real Estate Victoria held a special reception at the Victoria Golf Club to celebrate local women realtors who are making a difference in their community through charities, such as 100+ Real Estate Agents Who Care, Habitat for Humanity and other initiatives.
Sears Canada representatives were on hand to show off their Nygard fashion design. Sears also held a contest to give away some of the fashion product.
