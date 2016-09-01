Discovery Coffee opens fourth cafe

Manager Mel Kryklywyj and owner Logan Gray stand inside the new Discovery Coffee location on the corner of Blanshard Street at Broughton Street.

Local coffee shop chain Discovery Coffee is opening their fourth outlet, a large space, on the corner of Broughton Street at Blanshard Street in downtown Victoria.

The company roast their own coffees for their cafes locally and through their bakery Discovery Bakery in James Bay, they create Yonni's Doughnuts for sale in their stores as well.

The newest shop is just steps away from a much smaller location on Blanshard Street. That shop will close when the new, larger space opens. It is expected to be serving coffee and doughnuts within a week.