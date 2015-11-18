VIDEO: Feds talk carbon pricing with provinces

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is continuing discussions on carbon pricing with her provincial counterparts.

The Liberals are facing criticism over the suggestion they may impose a carbon price on the provinces.

McKenna defended the federal government's goal of pricing carbon to create a market mechanism to shape behaviour and meet Canada's targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"It prices what we don't want – which is we don't want pollution," McKenna said.

"It allows governments, it allows businesses to make decisions about how they're going to reduce their emissions."

McKenna said she's had many discussions with officials in B.C.

The B.C. government has recently decided against adopting the advice of its Climate Leadership Team to commit to ongoing increases in the province's existing carbon tax, which adds about six cents to the cost of a litre of gas.