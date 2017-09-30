A ‘little piece of paradise’ moves to phase two in Colwood

A rendering of the interior of the penthouse in Pacific Landing’s development that overlooks Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. Phase two is expected to break ground in the coming months. (Image courtesy of Pacific Landing)

Combine the natural beauty of Metchosin with the accessibility of Langford — that’s how Emily Royer describes Pacific Landing’s multi-use resort village on the West Shore.

The development, situated on a roughly 12-acre site on the grounds of the former Pendray House in Colwood, will be wrapping up phase one of the six-phase project to much success.

“We’ve been really happy with the uptake,” said Royer, director of sales and marketing with Pacific Landing.

“We’re really pleased with the success. I think the market has really responded well to what we’re offering.”

Phase one, which is nearly sold out, includes the construction of 33 two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo units in three buildings.

It also features the construction of a state-of-the-art centre that includes a kitchen, yoga studio and workshop, all designed to improve residents’ well-being.

Residents are expected to move in next month.

Phase two is expected to get underway “imminently,” said Royer, with half of the 20 condo units already sold. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom units range from 1,100 to 2,100 square feet, offering a functional layout and storage.

The second phase, which is expected to be complete in fall 2018, also includes a coffee shop, kayak storage space, office space and an amenity room that will likely be used as an arts space.

More inventory for phase two will become available once phase one has officially closed, including two one-of-a-kind units, the penthouse and a two-storey unit with 2,100 square feet of livable space.

Royer said the ocean-front development has been popular among retirees and those looking to retire or downsize because it offers the benefits of single-family home living, but in a condo.

“It’s a 10 minute walk to Royal Roads campus and Hatley Castle, it really feels tranquil and serene. It feels like a little piece of paradise, but you’re a 10 minute drive to Costco,” Royer said.

“It’s actually really close to amenities and we’re a 20 minute drive from downtown. It’s like the beauty of Metchosin and Sooke, with the accessibility of Langford … We’re really looking to provide them [residents] the space and environment where they can move into that next phase in their life.”

The build out for the entire project is expected to take five to six years.

Phase three includes the construction of 62 condos, while the last three phases include commercial retail, among other things.

