Hillside takes gold at shopping centre awards

Hillside Centre was golden at this year’s Canadian Shopping Centre Awards.

The Victoria shopping centre was the Gold Award winner in the Sales and Promotion category at this month’s event to recognize Canada’s most innovative shopping centres for outstanding achievement.

Hillside won for its ‘What’s on Your Bucket List’ campaign which ran in the summer of 2016 during the transition period as Canadian Tire moved into the location of the former Target store. Focused on driving traffic and sales, customers had the chance to win a $15,000 dream vacation package, bringing in more than 40,000 entries.

“What’s on Your Bucket List was a really fun campaign,” said Hillside marketing director Michele Paget. “To dream about the ultimate $15,000 vacation was a lot of fun for our customers. Generating over 40,000 entries was amazing.”

