Home Depot campaign benefits at-risk youth in Greater Victoria

Saanich Home Depot customers are helping to build a more secure future for at-risk youth.

This month Home Depot stores in Saanich and Langford donated $13,856 to the Threshold Housing Society to provide transitional housing for at-risk youth as well as support for a life skills program helping youth become more independent.

The money was raised between June 1 and July 2 from Home Depot customers who donated $2 in exchange for paper orange doors.

“Threshold is especially grateful to the Home Depot Canada Foundation for the corporate vision they espouse, that is, ‘By helping our vulnerable youth today, our communities will be stronger tomorrow’,” said Threshold Housing Society executive director Mark Muldoon.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Home Depot associates in the local stores. Their energy and goodwill was fabulous. Thank you to all the staff members who pitched in to give at-risk youth a hand-up.”

The campaign took place at all 182 Home Depot stores across Canada, raising a record total of nearly $1.3 million for 121 youth shelters, drop-in centres and aid organizations.

“Giving back is an important part of our core values,” said Home Depot Canada president Jeff Kinnaird. “We’re proud that 100 per cent of donations will stay in the community to help prevent and end youth homelessness.”