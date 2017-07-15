HOMEFINDER: Cherish underlines retirement requirements

Executive director Sergiu Filatov and president and CEO Mickey Fleming are looking forward to completion of Cherish at Central park, slated to open Nov. 1. (Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Cherish at Central Park is the embodiment of a philosophy for retirement living based on a lot of thorough research, says president and CEO Mickey Fleming.

“I spoke to 400 seniors when I first became involved in the industry to find out what they liked and didn’t like,” said Fleming, the driving force behind the Alexander Mackie retirement community in Langford. “We took all of their suggestions and that formed the basis of our philosophy for senior living.”

The emphasis is on building a community where people can enjoy a carefree lifestyle and each other’s company, said Sergiu Filatov, executive director for Cherish at Central Park. “This is more than just retirement, it’s five-star fun,” he explained.

When it’s completed in November of this year, Cherish at Central Park will offer activities in a pet-friendly environment that includes a fitness room, silversmith shop, workshop, billiards room, theatre, and spa. The project at the corner of Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue in Langford is being built on property that was formerly the home of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. A new church will be included on the site through a partnership with Redeemer Lutheran and Cherish.

There are several lounges for entertaining friends and family, and a fully licensed jazz bistro that will feature performances by local musicians and recitals, Filatov noted.

“We’re creating a community where people have a broad range of choices and activities. It’s been proven that more activities creates more happiness and leads to a longer, healthier life. Our philosophy is that it’s a privilege to work in our residents’ home and that’s instilled in everyone who works here. Having fun at work is a condition of employment.”

Diet is important as people age as well, Filatov said, adding that Cherish will have Red Seal chefs sourcing the freshest local ingredients to prepare flavourful meals from scratch with age-appropriate nutrition in mind.

Cherish at Central Park has already drawn a lot of interest from people living on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Interior and as far away as Winnipeg, said Terri Aylward, in charge of community relations for the project.

Almost all of the 39 one and two-bedroom condos in the 130-unit development have been sold already. “I believe that really speaks to how we’ve approached getting all the details in place,” she said. I’m also impressed by how supportive and welcoming the West Shore has been to this project.”

After 14 years with a major retirement facility corporation, Aylward said she welcomed the opportunity to work with the ownership of Cherish at Central Park.

“They are two local women who have set the standard for how to create a successful business,” she said. “They will excel at building the best in senior living communities.”

Cherish at Central Park is currently taking applications for the one and two-bedroom units available for rent. Call 250-478-4431 or visit cherishliving.ca for more information.

reporter@goldstreamgazette.com