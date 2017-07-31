IKEA sets up dropoff point in Saanichton

SAANICHTON — Look no further than Saanichton to collect purchases made from IKEA Canada.

The home furnishings company announced on Monday, July 31, three new collection points for customers to pick up deliveries on Vancouver Island. One will be located at 2205 Keating Cross Road in Saanichton, serving the Greater Victoria area. Up-Island, IKEA will add a collection point at 4386 Boban Drive in Nanaimo. A third will be set up in Kelowna.

In a media release July 31, the company stated the collection points are owned by third party service provider XPO. There will be no products available for purchase at these sites. Customers can opt to pay $79 to have their purchases dropped off at those collection points — compared with IKEA’s home delivery fee of $170.

