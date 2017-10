Second location in Victoria nearly two years old

Just Matcha in Oak Bay celebrates four years in business. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

When Kip and Tiffanie Home moved into their Japanese-style house in Fairfield, they had no idea it would lead them to a complete change in lifestyle.

The discovered matcha after getting it as a housewarming present. That led to their business, Just Matcha, on Oak Bay Avenue that celebrated four years this weekend.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.