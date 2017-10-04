Saanich’s Travino wins four builders’ awards

If there is a darling winner of the 2017 annual Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) awards for Vancouver Island, it’s Royal Oak’s Travino Square.
The latest completed building in the Travino Living development by Saanich’s Mike Geric Construction won the People’s Choice Award. Travino Square also received two more gold CARE Awards, Best Innovative Feature and Best Condominium/Mixed-Use Development, and Geric Construction won the Green Builder of the Year gold award for large volume).
“Travino Square represents innovations never used on a residential development on Vancouver Island to date,” said Ed Geric, president of Mike Geric Construction. “That includes energy efficient heating, cooling, solar-assisted hot water and soundproofing that exceeds concrete construction.”
A few of the elements that separate Travino Square from the other buildings are a rooftop patio with panoramic views, ground floor homes with extra-large walkout patios and sixth floor signature penthouses with vaulted ceilings and common area fireplace.
The 26th annual CARE Awards were held Sept. 29 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel with more than 50 awards presented and about 300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, suppliers, all members of the Victoria Residential Builders Association attending.
Project of the Year was awarded to Christopher Developments and KB Design for Madrona Adagio, a winner of three additional Gold CARE Awards. Synergy by Falcon Heights Contracting captured five Gold Awards, including Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume for their Built Green Platinum home.
Other multiple Gold CARE Award winners were Coast Prestige Homes, Creative Spaciz, Jason Good Cabinets, Jenny Martin Design, Mari Kushino Design, Ryan Hoyt Designs, Story Construction, Seabrook Developments, Villamar Construction, and Thomas Phillips Woodworking.
Gordon Denford, founder of Berwick Retirement Communities and Denford Construction Management, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for industry vision and success developing outstanding retirement communities.
B.C. Housing and Pacifica Housing were awarded for Excellence in Housing Affordability for their joint development, Wilson Walk in Vic West.
Building Better Futures Community Award was presented to Coast Capital Savings for supporting the Tour de Rock and Threshold Housing Society. Accompanying the award are $500 contributions to the charities by Victoria Residential Builders Association.