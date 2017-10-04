Saanich’s Travino wins four builders’ awards

Interior of a Travino suite in Royal Oak. The Travino Square project won three gold CARE awards. Rendering by Geric Construction

If there is a darling winner of the 2017 annual Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) awards for Vancouver Island, it’s Royal Oak’s Travino Square.

The latest completed building in the Travino Living development by Saanich’s Mike Geric Construction won the People’s Choice Award. Travino Square also received two more gold CARE Awards, Best Innovative Feature and Best Condominium/Mixed-Use Development, and Geric Construction won the Green Builder of the Year gold award for large volume).

“Travino Square represents innovations never used on a residential development on Vancouver Island to date,” said Ed Geric, president of Mike Geric Construction. “That includes energy efficient heating, cooling, solar-assisted hot water and soundproofing that exceeds concrete construction.”

A few of the elements that separate Travino Square from the other buildings are a rooftop patio with panoramic views, ground floor homes with extra-large walkout patios and sixth floor signature penthouses with vaulted ceilings and common area fireplace.

The 26th annual CARE Awards were held Sept. 29 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel with more than 50 awards presented and about 300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, suppliers, all members of the Victoria Residential Builders Association attending.

Project of the Year was awarded to Christopher Developments and KB Design for Madrona Adagio, a winner of three additional Gold CARE Awards. Synergy by Falcon Heights Contracting captured five Gold Awards, including Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume for their Built Green Platinum home.

Other multiple Gold CARE Award winners were Coast Prestige Homes, Creative Spaciz, Jason Good Cabinets, Jenny Martin Design, Mari Kushino Design, Ryan Hoyt Designs, Story Construction, Seabrook Developments, Villamar Construction, and Thomas Phillips Woodworking.

Gordon Denford, founder of Berwick Retirement Communities and Denford Construction Management, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for industry vision and success developing outstanding retirement communities.

B.C. Housing and Pacifica Housing were awarded for Excellence in Housing Affordability for their joint development, Wilson Walk in Vic West.

Building Better Futures Community Award was presented to Coast Capital Savings for supporting the Tour de Rock and Threshold Housing Society. Accompanying the award are $500 contributions to the charities by Victoria Residential Builders Association.

2017 CARE Awards Gold Winners

Best Single Family Detached Custom Home under 2,500 sq. ft.

Christopher Developments and KB Design – Madrona Adagio

Best Single Family Detached Custom Home over 2,500 sq. ft.

Seba Construction – The Sea Breeze

Best Single Family Detached Spec Home under 2,500 sq. ft.

Rayn Properties – Oxford

Best Single Family Detached Spec Home over 2,500 sq. ft.

Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Dunmora Court

Best Single Family Detached Home $1,000,000 – $1,500,000

R. Parsons Construction – Arbutus House

Best Single Family Detached Home $1,500,000 – $2,000,000

Falcon Heights Contracting, Mari Kushino Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Synergy

Best Multi-Family / Townhouse Project

Interactive Construction – Urban Green

Best Outdoor Living Space

Creative Spaciz – Urban Retreat

Best New Home Design

KB Design – Madrona Adagio

Best Innovative Feature

Mike Geric Construction – Travino Square

Best Residential Renovation or Restoration under $300,000

New West Development Corp. and Creative Spaciz – Finlayson Vista

Best Residential Renovation or Restoration $300,000 – $499,999

Seabrook Developments – Cordova Bay

Best Residential Renovation or Restoration $500,000 – $999,999

Coast Prestige Homes, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Modern Acres

Best Residential Renovation or Restoration over $1,000,000

Villamar Construction – Waterfront Lane

Best Traditional Kitchen under 230 sq. ft.

Story Construction, Nicala Hicks Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Characteristically White

Best Traditional Kitchen 230 – 250 sq. ft.

Falcon Heights Contracting – Fable Beach

Best Traditional Kitchen 251 – 300 sq. ft.

GT Mann Contracting and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Queenswood

Best Traditional Kitchen over 300 sq. ft.

Falcon Heights Contracting and Splinters Millworks – Newton Valley

Best Contemporary Kitchen under 225 sq. ft.

Christopher Developments, Zebra Interiors and Hobson Woodworks – Madrona Adagio

Best Contemporary Kitchen 225 – 250 sq. ft.

Creative Spaciz – Urban Retreat

Best Contemporary Kitchen over 250 sq. ft.

Falcon Heights Contracting and Mari Kushino Design – Synergy

Best Traditional Bathroom

Jason Good Custom Cabinets, Coast Prestige Homes and Jenny Martin Design – Mise En Place

Best Contemporary Bathroom

Seabrook Developments – Cordova Bay

Best Master Suite under 500 sq. ft.

Jason Good Custom Cabinets, Coast Prestige Homes and Jenny Martin Design – Mise En Place

Best Master Suite over 500 sq. ft.

Falcon Heights Contracting and Mari Kushino Design – Synergy

Best Interior – Residential under 2,500 sq. ft.

Creative Spaciz – Urban Retreat

Best Interior – Residential 2,500 – 3,499 sq. ft.

Jenny Martin Design and Coast Prestige Homes – Modern Acres

Best Interior – Residential 3,500 – 5,000 sq. ft.

Jodi Foster Design + Planning – Vineyard Manor

Best Interior – Residential over 5,000 sq. ft.

Falcon Heights Contracting and Mari Kushino Design – Synergy

Best Custom Millwork under 4,000 sq. ft.

Jason Good Custom Cabinets – The Haven, Step One Design, East Bay Developments and ProNautic Interiors – Curve Appeal

Best Custom Millwork over 4,000 sq. ft.

Villamar Construction – Waterfront Lane

Best Commercial Project

Story Construction – Backfit Clinic

Best Interior – Commercial

Seabrook Developments – Urban Smiles

Best Condominium / Mixed-Use Development

Mike Geric Construction – Travino Square

Best Customer Service – Builder

Limona Group

Best Sales Centre / Show Home

Jenny Martin Design – Cypress Sales Centre

Best Website – Company

South Shore Cabinetry

Best Website – Project

Eaglehurst Homes and Città Group – Eaglehurst

Best Overall Marketing Campaign

Aryze Developments – Frank

Best Heritage Project

Concert Properties – Capital Park Heritage Homes

Award for Indoor Environmental Achievement and Energy Efficiency

Falcon Heights Contracting – Synergy

Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume

Falcon Heights Contracting

Green Builder of the Year – Large Volume

Mike Geric Construction

Project of the Year

Christopher Developments and KB Design – Madrona Adagio

People’s Choice Award

Mike Geric= Construction – Travino Square

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gordon Denford, Berwick Retirement Communities and Denford Construction Management Ltd

Award for Best Trade

MGM Mechanical

Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing

B.C. Housing in Partnership with Pacifica Housing

Building Better Futures Community Award

Coast Capital Savings

Bill Wansbrough Memorial Award