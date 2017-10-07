Victoria tourism operators up for national awards

The V2V Empress, operated by V2V Vacations, prepares to head to Vancouver Harbour. Despite battling service interruptions this summer, the fledgling company was recently named a finalist in the Innovator of the Year category in the Tourism Industry Association of Canada awards for 2017. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria has long been known across the country as a tourism hotbed, but this year the region has been nominated for a trio of Canadian Tourism Awards.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada, which hands out the CTAs, recently named its 2017 finalists in a number of categories and included two companies and one campaign based in Victoria to the lists.

Whale watching and eco-tourism company Eagle Wing Tours is a top-three finalist in the Air Canada Business of the Year category. V2V Vacations, whose harbour-to-harbour ferry service between Victoria and Vancouver remains suspended due to ship technical problems, is up for the VISA Canada Innovator of the Year honour.

Named a finalist in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category is the BC Ale Trail’s “Arrive Thirsty. Leave Inspired.” The slogan was the tag line for the joint BC Craft Brewers Guild and Destination BC guide for visitors to enjoy the province’s wilderness, urban experiences and attractions while exploring the B.C. craft beer community.

The Canadian Tourism Awards, presented annually by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, recognize success, leadership and innovation and shine a light on people, places, organizations and events that go above and beyond in offering travellers a superior tourism experience.

The award winners will be announced Nov. 29 at the association’s annual Tourism Congress gathering in Gatineau, Que.

