Victoria travel photography firm grabs spot on Canada’s Startup 50 list

Victoria-based online vacation photography company Flytographer was named this week to the Startup 50, coming in at No. 16 on the Canadian Business list of top 50 startups in Canada.

Locally developed vacation photography business Flytographer has cracked Canadian Business’s Startup 50 list, coming in at No. 16 for 2017.

The Victoria company, which works with professional photographers around the world and facilitates the shooting of clients’ vacations, has grown exponentially in the past two years, helping it earn a spot on the annual list.

Flytographer CEO Nicole Smyth, who founded the company in 2013, said she was thrilled her company made it onto the list.

“In 2017, Flytographer marked over 10,000 vacation shoots to date,” she said in a release. “This is a new era for Flytographer as we begin to massively scale our global vacation photography start-up.”

The Startup 50 list will be featured in the October edition of Maclean’s magazine and on CanadianBusiness.ca.

