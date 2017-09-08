Victoria watering hole nominated for best Irish pub in North America

Irish Times a multiple winner of best pub in Best of the City

Darrah O’Malley, a manager of Irish Times Pub, stands on the steps leading up to the restaurant and bar. Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS

A local watering hole may turn out to be the best Irish pub on the continent.

Victoria’s Irish Times has been nominated by Irish Pubs Global for the best Irish Pub in North America. The tavern has been the recipient of multiple awards, including Victoria News’s Best Pub award in the Best of the City for eight years and runner-up for four, placing every year since the category was created 12 years ago.

Manager Darragh O’Malley said being nominated is an honour, especially in such a large market.

“If you think of the amount of Irish pubs across the States and in Canada, to be nominated is just an insane thing to happen,” he said.

O’Malley has seen his share of Irish pubs, having lived in Dublin until just over two years ago when he moved to Victoria. He thinks this is one of the better ones he’s seen outside his country of origin.

“The Irish Times would be one of the more authentic Irish pubs that I’ve ever been in outside Ireland,” he said, adding that live Irish music, televised sports, food and cozy, warm decor and friendly atmosphere all add to the experience.

The pub has also been nominated for the best craft beer, best food, best chef and best bar person in North America.

