Victoria’s ‘Best of the City’ serves up both new and old

Each year our readers submit their favourite restaurants, activities, shopping spots and other services from around the Greater Victoria region. These are then compiled and ranked into our Best of the City.
It’s a fun way to connect with our readers — both online and in print — across the various communities while also allowing the public to discover hidden gems, old favourites and new haunts as chosen by those who know best, in this, the 23rd annual edition.
Here is a sampling of the 2017 winners as determined through reader surveys. The special magazine-style publication is now available and can be picked up at 818 Broughton Street in Victoria.
Best Free Fun
- Beacon Hill Park
- Dallas Road
- Inner Harbour
Best Burger
- Bin 4 burger Lounge
- Big Wheel burger
- Pink Bicycle
Best Patio Bar
- Glo Restaurant & Lounge
- Canoe Brewpub
- The Local
Best Barbershop
- Status Barbershop
- Victory Barber & Brand
- Brothers Barbershop
Best Tattoo Piercing Parlor
- Urge Studios
- Painted Lotus
- Government Street Tattoo
Best Farmers Market
- Moss street Market
- Red Barn Market
- The Rootcellar
Best Golf Course
- Bear Mountain
- Cordova Bay
- Cedar Hill
Favourite Local Sports Team
- Victoria Royals
- Victoria Harbourcats
- Victoria Shamrocks
Best Politician
- Elizabeth May
- Lisa Helps
- Andrew Weaver