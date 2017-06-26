Victoria’s ‘Best of the City’ serves up both new and old

23rd annual edition discovers the best of Victoria as chosen by our readers

Each year our readers submit their favourite restaurants, activities, shopping spots and other services from around the Greater Victoria region. These are then compiled and ranked into our Best of the City.

It’s a fun way to connect with our readers — both online and in print — across the various communities while also allowing the public to discover hidden gems, old favourites and new haunts as chosen by those who know best, in this, the 23rd annual edition.

Here is a sampling of the 2017 winners as determined through reader surveys. The special magazine-style publication is now available and can be picked up at 818 Broughton Street in Victoria.

Best Free Fun

Beacon Hill Park Dallas Road Inner Harbour

Best Burger

Bin 4 burger Lounge Big Wheel burger Pink Bicycle

Best Patio Bar

Glo Restaurant & Lounge Canoe Brewpub The Local

Best Barbershop

Status Barbershop Victory Barber & Brand Brothers Barbershop

Best Tattoo Piercing Parlor

Urge Studios Painted Lotus Government Street Tattoo

Best Farmers Market

Moss street Market Red Barn Market The Rootcellar

Best Golf Course

Bear Mountain Cordova Bay Cedar Hill

Favourite Local Sports Team

Victoria Royals Victoria Harbourcats Victoria Shamrocks

Best Politician