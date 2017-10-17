WATCH: Victoria News/Black Press Women in Business gala hits the harbour

2017 Women in Business honouree Charlotte Salomon joins Black Press group publisher Penny Sakamoto at the gala event Tuesday at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa. The Women in Business special section appears in today’s print version of the Victoria News. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

From wine tasting and snacking on delicious appetizers, to hearing firsthand stories about wildfire relief efforts, those attending the 10th Victoria News/Black Press Women in Business gala learned about various things Tuesday at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa.

Lawyer Charlotte Salomon, investment analyst Stephanie Andrew and Island Prostate Centre executive director Leanne Kopp were honoured for their ongoing leadership, both through their work and by being a resource and role model for other women in the community.

Attendees at the gala heard a little of their stories, and read them as well, with extra copies of Women in Business printed for everyone to take home. The special section’s Milestone Women, representing the decades of life, were also honoured at the event.

The proceedings wound up with a moving speech by Canadian Red Cross Society B.C.-Yukon vice-president Kimberley Nemrava, who described the work of her organization and offered glimpses into her experiences this summer helping support the evacuated residents of Williams Lake.

– Don Descoteau, editor