B.C. school for sale in grad prank

It’s your way into the Lower Mainland real estate market

Are you in the market for a school? Feeling that itch to move to a warmer climate?

A group of South Surrey teens have just the place for you – Elgin Park Secondary School.

“Selling cuz my family and I are moving out and have no use for it now. Built in 1994 and we’ve been living in it since 2012, still in great condition!!!” reads an Elgin Park Secondary grad prank post on Craigslist.

The building features over 50 rooms, six all-gender bathrooms, two gyms, a fully stocked library and even a home theatre. Plus, if you don’t need their three computer labs then they’re perfect as dens or office space, the posting notes.

Think you’ve been priced out of the Lower Mainland real estate market? Think again – the school is going for the price of one month’s rent in Vancouver: “$2017 obo.”

Just “ask for JJ.”

