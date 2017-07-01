CANADA 150: Proud to be a Canadian

What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Black Press reporters hit the streets to ask local residents why Canada brings them pride
What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Customers encouraged to voice parking concerns to mayor, council
Ceremonial funeral procession moves along Lyall Street to Esquimalt curling rink
Suspect identified, emergency services treat at least three people at Victoria mall
NDP’s Mike Farnworth calls Mike de Jong’s request ‘insulting’