Dino-mite employee sought for Langford position

Wanted: an enthusiastic, fun and reliable individual who doesn’t mind a little summer time heat.
A powerful roar would be an asset.
If that sounds like you, give Liquor Planet a call, as the Langford store is looking for someone to work part-time as the store’s T-Rex mascot.
“We’d like someone who can attract attention,” said Diane Cheek, the store’s co-owner.
That shouldn’t be a problem in a large inflatable dinosaur suit.
But there’s another simple rule that probably doesn’t need to be stated: don’t scare away the customers.
