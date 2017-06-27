Dino-mite employee sought for Langford position

Liquor Planet looking for summer mascot

Wanted: an enthusiastic, fun and reliable individual who doesn’t mind a little summer time heat.

A powerful roar would be an asset.

If that sounds like you, give Liquor Planet a call, as the Langford store is looking for someone to work part-time as the store’s T-Rex mascot.

“We’d like someone who can attract attention,” said Diane Cheek, the store’s co-owner.

That shouldn’t be a problem in a large inflatable dinosaur suit.

But there’s another simple rule that probably doesn’t need to be stated: don’t scare away the customers.

