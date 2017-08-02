PHOTO: See the B.C. smoke from space

NASA released a photo today that shows what the smoke blanketing southern B.C. and Washington State looks like from space.

It confirms that much of B.C. is, indeed, up in smoke.

The wildfire smoke has snaked its way down the northern parts of the province, and has cast an hazy glare over much of the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Air Quality Health Index rankings have been high for most of the week, reaching 10 or higher in several B.C. communities.