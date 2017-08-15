Pile of puppies up for adoption at Victoria SPCA

The local branch is looking after a litter of 12 puppies that will be ready for adoption next week.

What’s better than one adorable puppy? How about 12 adorable puppies!

The Victoria branch of the BC SPCA has a dozen pups up for adoption next week and each one is cuter than the other. The not-for-profit organization posted pics of their problem on Facebook.

The dogs are believed to be a Pitbull mix, or a “west coast cuddle blenz” as one commenter points out.

Adoption fees are $499 plus tax and a $45 microchip fee. This includes spay or neuter, vaccine, flea treatment, worming treatment, a free vet visit, six weeks of pet insurance and a bag of dog food.