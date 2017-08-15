Pile of puppies up for adoption at Victoria SPCA

What’s better than one adorable puppy? How about 12 adorable puppies!
The Victoria branch of the BC SPCA has a dozen pups up for adoption next week and each one is cuter than the other. The not-for-profit organization posted pics of their problem on Facebook.
The dogs are believed to be a Pitbull mix, or a “west coast cuddle blenz” as one commenter points out.
Adoption fees are $499 plus tax and a $45 microchip fee. This includes spay or neuter, vaccine, flea treatment, worming treatment, a free vet visit, six weeks of pet insurance and a bag of dog food.