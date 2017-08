Spinnakers Brewpub returns to Ravenhill Herb Farm to celebrate local food for the twentieth consecutive year on Aug. 27.

The 33-year-old restaurant returns to the annual local food celebration and fundraiser supporting sustainable agriculture returns to the home of their first event, Ravenhill Herb Farm on Aug. 27 from 1 – 4 p.m.