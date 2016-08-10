- Home
Community
Black Press newspaper carriers enjoy Carrier Appreciation Day
Newspaper carriers from Black Press' greater Victoria newspapers in Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Peninsula, Goldstream and Sooke were able to enjoy Carrier Appreciation Day with a paddle on the waters of the Gorge waterway.
July 30th was a hot and sunny day and the carriers got their fill of sun and water through the Fairway Paddle Club.
