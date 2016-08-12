15 Questions: With Randy Wright, vice president of Harbour Air

1. It’s Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

Sausages and poached eggs at Uplands golf club with my wife, 11-month-old son and four-year-old daughter.

2. If you didn’t do what you did for a living, what would you be?

A truck driver.

3. What’s playing in your music player right now?

Steve Dawson.

4. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Bureaucracy.

5. What’s the best thing about living in Victoria?

The air, beauty and its people.

6. What’s your favorite movie(s)?

Bullet.

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with?

My late father.

8. What’s your favourite vacation destination?

Scottsdale, Arizona.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Reading minds.

10. What’s the one thing you haven’t done that you’d love to do?

Go to the Masters.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

Taylor Swift with my daughter.

12. What is your favourite TV show?

Boardwalk Empire.

13. What’s your dream car?

Ferrari Dino.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

Il Terrazo, home, Mastro’s Ocean in Scottsdale AZ.

15. What are your words to live by?

Under the wall, over the wall or through the wall.