- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Community
Calling all knitters!
Fibre artists will gather in Fairfield this weekend for the annual Fibrations.
Held in Porter Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, the day will feature up to 60 vendors sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm about knitting through demonstrations and hands-on activities.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit kbnfibres.ca for more information.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.