  • Connect with Us

Community

15 Questions: With Melanie Mahlman, president and CEO of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Melanie Mahlman. - Contributed photo
Melanie Mahlman.
— image credit: Contributed photo
  • posted Aug 19, 2016 at 8:00 AM

1. It's Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

A latte, plain yogurt and cereal.

2. If you didn't do what you did for a living, what would you be?

I think I have my dream job, but maybe a career in international relations?

3. What's playing in your music player right now?

Jesse Cook.

4. What's your biggest pet peeve? Rudeness.

5. What's the best thing about living in Victoria?

The natural beauty that is all around us, and the people.

6. What's your favourite movie(s)?

The Philadelphia Story and, Bedtime for Sniffles (a Christmas movie my dad always played for us).

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with? Eleanor Roosevelt.

8. What's your favourite vacation destination? Italy.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be? To make everyone kind.

10. What's the one thing you haven't done that you'd love to do?

Learn a second language.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

Aretha Franklin.

12. What is your favourite TV show? The Good Wife.

13. What's your dream car?

1955 BMW Isetta 300.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

Agrius by Foi Epi

15. What are your words to live by?

Conduct yourself with grace.

 

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event