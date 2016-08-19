15 Questions: With Melanie Mahlman, president and CEO of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation

1. It's Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

A latte, plain yogurt and cereal.

2. If you didn't do what you did for a living, what would you be?

I think I have my dream job, but maybe a career in international relations?

3. What's playing in your music player right now?

Jesse Cook.

4. What's your biggest pet peeve? Rudeness.

5. What's the best thing about living in Victoria?

The natural beauty that is all around us, and the people.

6. What's your favourite movie(s)?

The Philadelphia Story and, Bedtime for Sniffles (a Christmas movie my dad always played for us).

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with? Eleanor Roosevelt.

8. What's your favourite vacation destination? Italy.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be? To make everyone kind.

10. What's the one thing you haven't done that you'd love to do?

Learn a second language.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

Aretha Franklin.

12. What is your favourite TV show? The Good Wife.

13. What's your dream car?

1955 BMW Isetta 300.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

Agrius by Foi Epi

15. What are your words to live by?

Conduct yourself with grace.