15 Questions: With Traci Fontana-Wegelin, executive director of the Oakland Community Association

With Traci Fontana-Wegelin, executive director of the Oakland Community Association

1. It's Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

Usually an egg, bacon, tomato sandwich with a mug of hot, sweet, strong coffee.

2. If you didn't do what you did for a living, what would you be?

A doctor of Chinese medicine.

3. What's playing in your music player right now?

T.H.E. getting’ me thru HIIT.

4. What's your biggest pet peeve?

Superficial people.

5. What's the best thing about living in Victoria?

Cultural diversity.

6. What's your favourite movie(s)?

Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with?

Pope Francis.

8. What's your favourite vacation destination?

Disneyland.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

The power to heal.

10. What's the one thing you haven't done that you'd love to do?

Travel.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

Billy Joel.

12. What is your favourite TV show?

Grimm.

13. What's your dream car?

Rolls Royce Phantom.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

Breakfast at Plutos, lunch at Pags, dinner at Prima Strada.

15. What are your words to live by?

Be the change you want to see in the world.