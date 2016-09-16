15 Questions: With Const. Matt Rutherford, Victoria police media spokesperson

Const. Matt Rutherford with Victoria police.

1. It’s Sunday morning, what are you having for breakfast?

Eggs and waffles.

2. If you didn’t do what you did for a living, what would you be?

Something that involves talking with people.

3. What’s playing in your music player right now?

Mumford & Sons.

4. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

People showing up late to things.

5. What’s the best thing about living in Victoria?

The ocean.

6. What’s your favourite movie(s)?

James Bond series.

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with?

Romeo Dallaire.

8. What’s your favourite vacation destination?

Bahamas.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Would love to fly.

10. What’s the one thing you haven’t done that you’d love to do?

Scotch tour of Scotland.

11. If you could see one concert, what would it be?

Paul McCartney.

12. What is your favourite TV show?

Big Bang Theory.

13. What’s your dream car?

Audi R8.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

Momo Sushi.

15. What are your words to live by?

Neither by chance nor destiny.