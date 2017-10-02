Accent Refrigeration takes home Peoples Choice Award

Accent Refrigeration took home the Peoples Choice Award and finished third in the Judges Best Chili category. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette Staff)

The 13th Chili Cookoff took place on Sept. 30 and there was plenty of heat.

A total of eight teams competed to have their chili named the best by judges and by people’s choice.

Accent Refigeration took home the Peoples Choice Award while Bucky’s Taphouse were the runners up. 328 Taphouse finished third.

In the Judges Best Chili category, Axe & Barrel came out on top while 328 Taphouse took second place. Accent Refrigeration also took home their second award by coming in third place.

The Judge Showmanship award saw Axe & Barrel claim their second of the event, capturing first place. Buckly’s Taphouse finished second while there was a tie for third between 328 Taphouse and View Royal Casino.

