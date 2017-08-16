Annual Langford Show and Shine always draws a multi-generational mix

Visitors to the annual Langford Car Show on Goldstream Avenue admire the 1965 Corvette Stingray owned by Dave Dyer of Metchosin during last year’s event. This year, cars will be on display along Goldstream Avenue Sunday, Aug. 20. (Gazette file photo)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

If you have fond memories of a classic ride you associate with your youth, there’s a great chance it will be on display in some form or another along a stretch of Goldstream Avenue this Sunday.

The seventh annual City of Langford Show and Shine takes place Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features gleaming examples of chrome-polished pickups, hot rods and classic and customized vehicles. In many cases, these vehicles look like they just drove off the lot circa 1975 or earlier.

About 170 entries are expected for the show, said Allison Boyd, executive assistant at the City of Langford. “It’s very exciting to be involved in the planning of such a popular event,” she said. “We look forward to seeing lots of families and people of all ages checking out some really cool rides. People have put a lot of effort and love into the amazing cars on display.”

With that in mind, Boyd wants to remind people that walking or riding bicycles in the event area is not permitted, and dogs must be leashed. Members of Wounded Warriors Canda will be on hand with their custom-wrapped old-time race car to collect donations and answer questions about the work they do supporting Canadian Forces members, veterans and their families dealing with mental health issues. You can also bring along a non-perishable food item to support the Goldstream Food Bank.

Max’s Mini Doughnuts and Judy’s Snack Shack will be on hand for refreshments. Car show shirts for men and tank tops for ladies will be on sale as well, and popular group the Ready Willing Band will provide live entertainment.

Exhibitors will receive a free plaque and additional plaques are available for purchase.

If you want to register your vehicle for the show online or would like information on road closures, go to langford.ca/carshow.

