Apple-Bee Festival kicks off this Sunday in Metchosin

The Apple-Bee Festival kicks off Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metchosin Community Hall. (Contributed photo)

Festival celebrates all things apple and bee in the community

Apple and bee lovers are in for a treat this weekend.

The Apple-Bee Festival, put on by the Metchosin Pomological Society, kicks off Sunday, Oct. 8 to celebrate all things apple and bee from the local community.

The event includes apple cider, apple sauce and caramel apple making. There will also be a chance for participants to make their own apple pie with pie shells donated by the Royal Bay Bakery. Ann Aylard, president of the B.C. Fruit Testers will be on hand to help residents identify their mystery apples.

On the bee side of things, there will be a demonstration hive and honey tasting.

The Apple-Bee Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metchosin Community House (4401 William Head Rd.) For more information call, 250-478-5155.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com