Apple Festival returns to Sooke

An annual festival celebrating food and good health will have the Sunriver Community Gardens and Orchard smelling like apples on Sunday (Sept. 17).

The fourth annual Sooke Apple Festival is on Sunday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunriver Community Gardens and Orchard. Admission is by donation.

The festival is held to fundraise for the Sooke Region Community Health Initiative.

“It’s about local food, and people coming in to see what it means to have a community garden,” said Phoebe Dunbar, a volunteer with the festival and one of the founders of the community garden. “This is a wonderful time for all kinds of events in the community, and a great time to celebrate harvest and nutritious food.”

The event will feature an apple shack, where people can learn about different types of apples, homemade pies, fresh toffee apples, a pioneer coffee bar, live music, food vendors, and fun games for children to enjoy.

“It helps the community become aware of apples in the area and old heritage varieties, which we have some in the area,” said Glen Thelin, a horticulturist and orchardist at the Sunriver Community Garden. “It also builds enthusiasm for homeowners because they see that they can grow trees on a small scale like this.”

To get involved or to learn more about the apple festival, email Anita Wasluta at info@sookefoodchi.ca.