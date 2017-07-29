Awards recognize green leaders

Nominations are being accepted for the Vancouver Island EcoStar Awards.

The program shines a light on the achievements by businesses, non-profits, academia and individuals who have demonstrated leadership and success in implementing sustainable green initiatives.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. Information about the awards program and how to apply can be found at www.ecostarawards.com.

The host of the third annual Vancouver Island EcoStar Awards is Synergy Sustainability Institute. SSI is a non-profit with a mission to catalyze the green economy on the Island.

The awards are set for Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Inn at Laurel Point. Tickets are available through a link on the awards’ website.

klaird@blackpress.ca