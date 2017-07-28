BC Aviation Museum open house in North Saanich

Open house takes place at Museum next to the airport

NORTH SAANICH — This year’s BC Aviation Museum open house is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is chock-full full of activities for young and old alike.

The activities include flights with the Victoria Flying Club and Pacific Sky Aviation.

There will also be military re-enactors and static displays of some of the aircraft that has flown out of the Victoria International Airport —or the Pat Bay Air Station, as it was first known during the Second World War.

A recent addition, and a work in progress, is the Hoffar H-1 seaplane being recreated from original plans by volunteers at the museum. The plane was a one-off creation originally built by Jimmie and Henry Hoffar in 1917.

Face painting and children’s activities will be on hand, courtesy of Panorama Recreation Centre and the Sidney Lions food truck will be on site.

For details, visit www.bcam.net.

— News staff