Berwick to celebrate International Day of Older Persons

The Berwick Royal Oak Retirement Community is hosting a celebration on Sunday for the UN International Day of Older Persons.

There will be insightful presentations, live music, a draw for tea at the Fairmont Empress and a reception.

To register for this free event, please contact zillah@uwgv.ca.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.

The goal is to enable and expand the contributions of older people in their families, communities and societies at large.

According to the UN report, between 2015 and 2030, the target date for the Sustainable Development Goals, the number of older persons worldwide is set to increase by 56 per cent — from 901 million to more than 1.4 billion. By 2030, the number of people aged 60 and above will exceed that of young people aged 15 to 24.

