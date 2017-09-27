Bike to work days roll out next week in Victoria, Saanich

Cyclists travel down Serlkirk Trestle South. Next week is Victoria’s Bike to Work days on Oct. 3, 4, and 5. (John Holland/submitted photo)

Over 7,000 cyclists could be hitting the streets and bike lanes of Greater Victoria for the Bike to Work days next week.

The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society is inviting would-be cyclists to ride on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 3 to 5) and consider a new commuting routine. Of the 7,000 registered for this year’s ride, 1,200 are new cyclists.

The society says commuting on bike for a week carries riders across a significant threshold for changing behaviour, particularly when their actual experiences conflict with how they thought it would be. Organizers hope the event can be the push participants need to give an alternative form of commuting a try.

There will be six stations along busy commuter paths, with refreshments, giveaways, bike check-ups and prize draws in store. Here’s a list of the stations:

TUES. (Oct. 3)

7:30 to 9:30 a.m. — UVic: Petch Fountain

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Selkirk Trestle South (Galloping Goose)

WED. (Oct. 4)

6:30 to 8:30 a.m. — CFB Esquimalt: Admiral’s Road (E&N Rail Trail)

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Saanich Municipal Hall

THURS. (Oct. 5)

7 to 9 a.m. — Pandora bike lanes/Centennial Square

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Switch Bridge: Lochside/Galloping Goose trails

