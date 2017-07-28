Black Press community newspapers celebrates its carriers

Black Press celebrates its newspaper carriers with the third annual carrier appreciation barbecue.

The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club took carriers and their families out in the water for dragon boating and kayaking last weekend.

Newspaper carriers from Black Press’ greater Victoria newspapers in Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Peninsula, Goldstream and Sooke were able to enjoy Carrier Appreciation Day with a paddle on the waters of the Gorge waterway.

