Bless those amazing fur babies!

People and their pets await the Blessing of the Animals at St. Stephen’s Church in Central Saanich. This year’s Blessing takes place Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. (Steven Heywood/News staff file)

All creatures, great and small, are welcome to a special blessing this Sunday that is always popular with devout pet owners.

The annual Blessing of the Animals takes place at St. Stephen’s Church in Central Saanich Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. It’s an outdoor service at the historic church and grounds. There will be music, prayers and readings from scripture.

Each animal present will receive a personal blessing and a blessing certificate. The event takes place rain or shine and people are asked to ensure they bring their pets in carriers or on leashes. That would apply to pets like cats and dogs — past Blessings have seen people arrive on horseback.

Churches from around the Saanich Peninsula are participating in the Blessing, welcoming people from a wide variety of faith backgrounds.

A collection being taken at the event will benefit the Pacific Animal Therapy Society (P.A.T.S.).

For more details, visit www.blessingoftheanimals.ca.

