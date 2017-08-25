Blood Cancer 101 comes to Oak Bay

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada offers education for newly diagnosed and family

With Light the Night slated for the evening, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, hosts Blood Cancer 101 during the day Sept. 15 at Windsor Park Pavilion. (The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada photo)

For many clients, Blood Cancer 101 is the first interaction with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

As the name indicates, it’s the basic course for those freshly diagnosed with one of more than 230 types of blood cancer.

“They’re all different and they affect the body differently,” ,” said Megan Norrish, of LLSC BC/Yukon. “We do education events throughout the year. It’s really just basic understanding what blood cancer diagnosis is, what it’s doing in your body and what treatments are available.”

Blood Cancer 101 is an informative and interactive setting where attendees learn more about the basics of blood cancer that will help to create a broader understanding of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MDS, MPN and related disorders. Attendees will also have the opportunity discover methods of coping with the challenges surrounding a cancer diagnosis.

In a Sept. 15 session in Oak Bay, the first speaker is Dr. Jason Hart, Clinical Associate Professor at University of British Columbia and Department Head, Medical Oncology of BC Cancer Agency, Vancouver Island Centre.

Hart offers an hour-long overview explaining the different cancers and treatment options in an interactive setting.

“We’re hoping it will create conversation between patients and their family,” Norrish said. “Patients really go to learn, but they also go to meet other patients.”

The second speaker is Nancy Payeur, a patient and family counsellor who works as Team Leader for Patient & Family Counselling Services Vancouver Island Centre, BC Cancer Agency.

Blood Cancer 101 sets the foundation for those diagnosed, and their supporters, to understand tests, results and options.

“We also have a program called First Connection which is a big part of creating that bridge between those newly diagnosed and long-term survivors,” Norrish said. “When someone gets their diagnosis they’ve often never heard of it before and never known anyone who had it.”

There are 3,131 new cases of blood cancer in BC each year and more than 13,000 live with a diagnosis in BC alone. Blood cancer is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in both men and women.

Blood Cancer 101 is at Windsor Park Pavilion Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Space is limited and registration is free and required. Email megan.norrish@lls.org.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada hosts the Light the Night walk the same night, Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m. at Windsor Park.

Did you know?

About 40 per cent of all cancer therapies approved by Health Canada come first from blood cancer research.

“Because of the way that blood cancer works in the body, we have to work on the cellular level,” Norrish said.

Those approved for blood cancers at times prove to work in tumour cancers.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, with a goal to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families approved some local research this year. They approved research funding for Dr. Brad Nelson at the BC Cancer Agency. The research is the “Mutual Antibody T cell Engagers (MATEs): a safe, flexible alternative to CAR-T cells for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma.”

