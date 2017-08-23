Buy a hamburger and help families struggling with the cost of school supplies

Gerry Denis, manager of Staples WestShore, said staff are aiming to exceed last year’s total for an annual barbecue on Aug. 23 that raises funds to assist families who need a hand woth the cost of school supplies. (Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff)

If you haven’t finished your back to school shopping, today’s the perfect time to drop into the Langford location of Staples.

Staples West Shore and the Sooke Lions Club are teaming up for a barbecue fundraiser with proceeds going to Parent Advisory Councils in the Sooke School District to help families struggling with the cost of school supplies.

Stock The Lockers BBQ at Langford Staples at 789 McCallum Rd. in front of the Costco. Come get a hotdog or burger, help youth get the supplies they need. Here till 2 pm. Posted by Goldstream News Gazette on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

The event is taking place today until 2 p.m. near Costco at 780 McCallum Rd.

