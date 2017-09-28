Camosun College shows its colours for Orange Shirt Day

Camosun College’s commitment to show support for those who attended residential schools will be on clear display Friday.

Many Camosun students, employees and community supporters will wear orange shirts Sept. 29 to show their commitment to the principle that every child matters and to show support for those who attended residential schools and their families.

With the support of the Camosun board of governors and Eyēʔ Sqȃ’lewen: the Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connections, the community is invited to join with Camosun staff and students to wear an orange shirt and sing the huy ch qu song to show respect and to honour those who attended residential schools and their families.

“Orange Shirt Day commemorates those who attended Indian residential schools and supports all Canadians to better understand our shared history,” says Janice Simcoe (Anishinaabe), director of Camosun’s Indigenous Education and Community Connections. “Particularly as we reflect upon and consider how to engage in reconciliation.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Na’tsa’maht (the Gathering Place) at Lansdowne campus.

Phyllis Webstad (Secwpemc), the founder of the Orange Shirt Day movement, will speak at this year’s event which will also include a keynote address from Monique Gray Smith (Cree, Lakota and Scottish descent), who is the host of the Love is Medicine podcast and has spoken to a variety of audiences across North America, Hawaii, the South Pacific and New Zealand.