Celebrate B.C. Day downtown and around Greater Victoria

Plenty of events and markets are in store for B.C. Day long weekend in the Greater Victoria region.

Those starting their weekend early are in for a treat Thursday, Aug. 3 when Fintan O’Brien plays at Willows Beach Park. Bring a chair for the 6:30 p.m. start and enjoy an evening of music by the sea, free to attend.

Friday events kick off at Beacon Hill Park, where folk and soul artist Scotty Hills performs at the Cameron Bandshell as part of Beacon Hill’s Afternoon Concerts in the Park series. The concert is free to attend and runs between 1:30 and 3:20 p.m.

Friday evening, the Raven Baroque Orchestra plays hits from the 17th and 18th centuries in full costume on the Orchard Stage at Government House. Admission is by donation and the show runs from 6:30 through 8 p.m.

Those who missed the Raven Baroque Orchestra Friday can see the orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christ Church Cathedral lawn. Fans of music across the centuries can head from the orchestra performance to Broadmead Shopping Centre for classic rock, blues and reggae by acoustic band Lookin’ Calfornia. The band plays between 1 and 3 p.m. with free admission.

Between 1:30 and 3:20 p.m., instrumental artist Adam Bay also plays as part of the Afternoon Concert in the Park series at Beacon Hill Park.

Running as usual until September, the James Bay Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the corner of Menzies and Superior streets on Saturday.

Saturday evening, witness the Ceremony of the Flags on the B.C. Legislative lawn. The traditional ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m., with live music and firing of naval field guns.

Also on Saturday evening, The Midnights play rhythm, blues and Motown between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Butchart Gardens, before fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Breakwater Market runs between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 on the grass area past the Breakwater Bistro.

At the Mt. Tolmie Reservoir between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Raven Baroque Orchestra plays again. As with their other concerts, admission is by donation.

Lust Life Jazz Band plays jazz, latin and funk music at Beacon Hill during the Afternoon Concert in the Park series beween 1:30 and 3:20 p.m. The concert is free to attend.

The Royal B.C. Museum hosts a Becoming B.C. Tour between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tours are free with same-day admission or membership, and explore the museum’s modern history galleries.

That evening, visit Victoria’s Inner Harbour for the 28th annual Victoria Symphony Splash, where the Victoria Symphony orchestra and special guests will play on a floating stage. A grand finale will feature Tschaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and fireworks. Families are invited to come before the symphony between 1 and 4 p.m. to take part in the Splash Family Zone on the Empress Hotel lawns. The symphony begins at 7:30 p.m., though visitors are encouraged to come early.

The Royal B.C. Museum hosts a second Becoming BC Tour between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, B.C. Day.

Visit Beacon Hill Park to see folk and Americana Black Angus play between 1:30 and 3:20 p.m.

Listen to West Coast songs and history by Tiller’s Folly between 8 and 9:30 p.m. at the Butchart Gardens.

Downtown, the Ship Point Market is open Friday between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Monday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

