Celebrating active routes to school

And then there were none.

Not a single vehicle was parked at Sir James Douglas elementary school’s parking lot today as the school’s staff and students chose to turn it into a massive playground celebrating Active & Safe Routes to School week.

“The best part has been the excitement in the kids in going to school in different ways,” said school principal Murray Harris. “Their pride in their first time walking to school, even if it was just three blocks, but that sense of being able to do something for the first time is really exciting for them.”