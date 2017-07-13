Central Saanich Little Leaguers off to the provincials

A player with Central Saanich Little League’s 8, 9 and 10 year old team, stretches to get the our at home plate over the weekend. (Gordon Lee Photography)

A very happy group of eight, nine and 10 year old boys will soon be playing in a really big baseball tournament.

This weekend, the Central Saanich Little League’s 9/10 Division team will be in North Vancouver for the provincials for teams in their age class. Assistant coach Brad Weinmeyer says the team went 7-0 through their district finals last weekend.

“For Central Saanich, this hasn’t happened in the long time,” he said. “The only other time … for this age group, was when current NHLers Jamie Benn and Matt Irwin were both on the team over 15 years ago.”

Central Saanich won those division games quite handily (the closest score was 17-11 over Layritz) but Weinmeyer said they expect the competition this weekend on the North Shore to be stronger.

“Central Sannich … has waited a long time to call themselves the District 7 champions,” he said. “This was a total team effort with every player contributing to help capture the title. We said all week we were going to play for Central Saanich and not individual play and the team came together and did just that and us the coaches couldn’t be prouder.”

The team is coached by Joe Scalzo and assisted by Weinmeyer and Kevin Salmons. They will take the team over to compete against the best the province has to offer, starting Saturday, July 15 against power house East Vancouver.