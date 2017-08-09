Central Saanich’s Owen second in Canada Games sailing event

Stelly’s Secondary School graduate John Owen captured a silver medal on Aug. 3 at the Canada Games in Winnipeg.

Owen, from Central Saanich, earned the medal in the Single-Handed Laser competition. He started day one of the competition in fourth place but in each subsequent heat, he held onto second place.

Owen races a laser sailboat out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

“The thing I love about sailing is how much there is to think about,” Owen said in a recent Black Press story. “It’s pretty awesome being outside in the sun, and I love the competition.”

The Canada Games continues until August 13 in Winnipeg.

— with files from Team BC