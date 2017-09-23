Children’s wildlife book series to help conserve Canadian animals

Teacher, artist, illustrator, and local author, Sherry Ewacha-Poole is lending her support to wildlife conservation organization Habitat Acquisition Trust with proceeds from a new book series raising funds for nature.

Written by Ewacha-Poole and published by Wildlife Matters Publishing, the A-Z Wildlife Series highlights 130 animals from all over Canada with each of the five books focusing on a different region, including the west coast.

Each book features 26 creatures. Some of the animals showcased in the West Coast are the Orca whale, the Spirit Bear, and the Vancouver Island marmot, with informational fun facts about their natural history alongside colourful illustrations done by hand.

Five dollars from each purchase goes directly to habitat protection, enhancement, and restoration programs with HAT.

“When we learn about and admire the animals around us, it’s only natural to want to see them protected and remain a part of our world. With this partnership, children get a chance to not only grow their understanding of wildlife, but also feel empowered that they are a part of keeping them safe. These are the kind of special books that make a wonderful and meaningful gift full of inspiration,” said Alanah Nasadyk, community and development coordinator with HAT.

Books can be purchased at 825 Broughton St., Victoria. Those purchasing books are advised to call ahead at 250-995-2428 to ensure copies are on hand. The series can also be purchased online a wildlifematters.ca/the-a-z-wildlife-series/ and purchasers are reminded to mention Habitat Acquisition Trust in a note before check-out to ensure a portion of proceeds goes to local wildlife conservation.

“Compassion and concern for our wildlife starts with knowledge and awareness, and if these books can raise that awareness, then I have accomplished what I set out to do,” said Ewacha-Poole.

Ewacha-Poole has already donated two sets of the books directly to HAT. These books will be available at the Conservation Connection Benefit Banquet through a silent auction on Oct 12. Tickets for this nature fundraiser event are on sale at hat.bc.ca/c4c until Oct 1st.