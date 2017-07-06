Christmas in July happening at CFB Esquimalt

Festive lights and ornaments inspired by the winter holidays highlight the Christmas in July open house Saturday (June 8) at CFB Esquimal’s Naval and Military Museum.

Seasonal displays highlight the one-day event, which features members of the Victoria Esquimalt Military Re-enactors Association, displays from the B.C. Aviation Museum and more.

“The open house is important because it’s an annual opportunity to showcase the museum to our community and really make people feel welcome, be hospitable and provide a positive experience,” said Clare Sharpe, museum exhibit designer.

When the annual museum Christmas party for staff and volunteers had to be cancelled last December, they thought they would seize that as a theme to celebrate when the weather is typically more co-operative.

“It’s certainly captured the imagination and attention of our visitors and created interest,” Sharpe said.

CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum in Naden’s Museum Square happens this Saturday (July 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valid government-issued photo identification is required for all visitors over 16.

