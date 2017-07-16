Crowdfunding one of many options for North Saanich

The proposed Jubilee Park playground equipment being crowdfunded for, by the District of North Saanich. (District of North Saanich)

North Saanich is defending its use of a crowdfunding source to raise funds for a children’s aircraft themed playground at a new park on the north side of the Victoria Airport.

Chief Administrative Officer Rob Buchan says crowdfunding is one of many options available to the District, including grants, donations from the community and their own budget.

“Crowd sourcing for public infrastructure is really new,” Buchan said, adding one benefit to it is allowing people to have a direct impact on projects they’d like to see happen in their community.

“Public spaces are for the people to enjoy and we want to create opportunities to work with our community to make great public spaces come to life,” stated Mayor Alice Finall in a media release.

Buchan noted the crowdfunding did have a slow start, but with publicity, it’s starting to gain momentum.

The project has a funding shortfall of $44,000 and the District hopes that this can be raised using Wayblaze.

To find out more or to contribute to the Jubilee Park project, visit bit.ly/jubilee_park.