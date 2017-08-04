Cycle the Bowker waterway with group ride from Windsor Park

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition Aug. 13 ride to ‘get more people riding more places more often’

Explore Bowker Creek by bike with the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition Aug. 13.

Cycle the waterway from outfall to headwaters with the start and finish of the group ride at Windsor Park.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to explore new neighbourhoods and meet new people,” said route planner Brenda Boyd, GVCC, that routinely organizes eduction and advocacy opportunities including organize themed rides and events to promote Victoria’s cycling culture.

“We’ll ride from Windsor Park to the outfall at GNS then follow as much of the daylight creek as possible,” Boyd said. “We’re just going to follow the route up and get as far as Hillside mall. Just after that is the last of the open creek.”

Riders will wind up to UVic, home of the headwaters of Bowker Creek and have a picnic lunch before pedalling back to Windsor.

“We go for a pre-ride the week before as a committee and we check the route to ensure everything’s doable, or if there’s a better way, we iron that out,” Boyd said. “We always keep our rides to 20 km or less and keep them flat and leisurely hope to have parents pulling trailers or youngsters.”

Visit gvcc.bc.ca to learn more about other upcoming rides in the region.

