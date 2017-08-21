Dinner at the Docks presents wild salmon, local chicken, Saanich organic greens

Morgan Cross / News contributor

Ticket-holders to Oak Bay Sea Rescue’s fundraiser dinner are in for five diverse and delectable courses Sept. 14. Unlike most fundraiser dinners, the Marina Restaurant hosts one with long family tables and shared plates, encouraging food connoisseurs, seafood lovers and Oak Bay Sea Rescue supporters to connect over fine fare and a shared appreciation for the marina.

Oak Bay Sea Rescue proposed the fundraiser dinner to Oak Bay Marine Group, as the RCMSAR Station 33 (Oak Bay) is in need of a replacement vessel to navigate the difficult waters off Oak Bay. Marketing manager Maya Mallory said the dinner was “a no-brainer” for Oak Bay Marine Group, as it shares the harbour with Sea Rescue’s boathouse.

“There were lots of ideas, but we thought let’s bring it inside to the restaurant, because we know that our staff and our team will present a flawless evening,” said Mallory.

Oak Bay Sea Rescue hopes to make the fundraiser dinner an annual event, should this first one be popular.

“A lot of people who know the Marina Restaurant and love it, the food quality will be there and the service they know and love will be there,” Mallory said.

Several local wineries and a brewery have donated beverages for the evening.

Executive chef John Waller recently put together a menu for the fundraiser dinner, containing “a little something for everyone” including vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and meat lovers. All foods are locally sourced, organic and Ocean Wise.

“It’s broken into a couple different things,” said Waller. “There’s going to be a canape component, and we’ve got four different types.”

We have fish lollipops, and it’s got palm sugar, sake and soy glaze. A little green onion lime dipping sauce. We’re going to do chicken breast skewers, marinated Thai-style, so lots of cilantro and garlic and lime. There will be peanut sauce for dipping. We’ll have lettuce wraps with homemade farmer’s relish and grilled tuna marinated in balsamic vinegar, and a take on a baked potato [with brie].”

The main course will be presented family-style, with fresh breads, Saanich organics green salad with blueberry dressing to start. Cedar planked wild salmon with black olive relish, carrot falafels with tabouli salad and housemade hummus and chutney, slow-roasted striploin with green peppercorn cafe au lait mushroom sauce, and Lyonnaise potato with green onion and parsley will be presented.

For dessert, Waller plans to do a take on eton mess, a traditional English dessert, with berries gathered from regional farms. Guests will be served strawberries, blueberries, lemon curd and whip cream in glasses.

Tickets to the event can still be reserved at obsr.ca.