Discover more than 30 clubs at annual Monterey Centre open house

Monterey Recreation Centre opens its doors to all Sept. 6 for its annual Discover Monterey open house.

Non-members and members are invited to visit more than 30 booths which will be set up on the day, representing clubs from sing-a-long and table tennis, to wood crafting and theatre. There’s something for everyone at the open house, whether it’s a physical activity, a mental one or a casual pastime.

“[The annual open houses] have just gotten better and better, in terms of all the clubs being on board,” said Monterey Centre’s Joanne Donohue. “There are so many opportunities given at the centre every single day, that to come in on open house day, you get to see all the clubs in the room represented.”

The open house provides the chance for prospective members to meet and learn about clubs face-to-face.

Donohue added that members of the club are 50 years old and older, and range from those just beginning their time at the club to those with decades of membership under their belts.

“Some of them are still involved with those very [clubs] they started with. Some are turning over a new leaf, and part of that comes with meeting the faces in the open house,” she said. “That in itself is really exciting.”

A draw will be held for a free membership. If the winner is already a member, they will have an additional year tacked onto their membership.

Other members can invite prospective friends and family members to the open house with them. The first member will get a free month’s extension if their friend or family member joins the centre by their referral.

A trip and event table will also be set up, as well as a volunteer table.

“Volunteering is a huge part of what we do here at Monterey Centre … everything from food services to helping with reception, to being hosts,” said Donohue.

With booths, refreshments and baked goods from the cafeteria, the Monterey open house Sept. 6 will be what Donohue calls somewhat of a “science fair” type of an event.

“Anybody who walks in, who isn’t yet a member, should certainly be captivated to come back and further explore what their interests are.”

Visit the Monterey Recreation Centre open house Sept. 6 between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

